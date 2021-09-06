Chinese vice premier stresses promoting digital economy for high-quality development

Xinhua) 14:19, September 06, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Liu He on Monday stressed advancing the digital economy for the high-quality economic and social development of China.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a video address to the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021, which opened Monday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.

He underlined attracting and training talent, continuously improving the legal environment, appropriately constructing infrastructure in advance, optimizing the supply of resources and services, safeguarding fair competition, and opposing monopoly.

The vice premier also called for efforts to vigorously support the development of the private economy, and encourage the private sector to play a greater role in stabilizing growth and employment and promoting structural adjustment and innovation.

The private sector contributes more than 50 percent of the tax revenue, more than 60 percent of the GDP, and over 70 percent of the technological innovations; it also provides more than 80 percent of the urban employment and accounts for more than 90 percent of market entities in China, Liu said.

He emphasized continuing reforms to develop a socialist market economy, unswervingly promoting high-level opening-up, and resolutely protecting property rights and intellectual property rights.

The principles and policies for supporting the development of the private economy have not changed and will not change in the future, Liu said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)