China int'l digital economy expo to open in Hebei

Xinhua) 15:57, September 01, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- An international expo on the digital economy will be held next week in Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province.

The China International Digital Economy Expo 2021, scheduled from Sept. 6 to 8, is themed "innovative development and digital economy," according to the Hebei provincial government.

Using 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies, the expo will have more than 20 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, both online and offline, to share and exchange their views on the topic of the digital economy.

The expo will focus on new business models, new patterns and hot topics in the digital economy, highlighting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the planning and construction of Xiong'an New Area and the preparation of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Covering a total display area of 50,000 square meters, the expo will have five display zones arranged, including the digital industry and digital life pavilions, as well as an outdoor zone for visitors to experience intelligent connected vehicles.

The expo is co-organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Hebei provincial government.

