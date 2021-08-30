We Are China

Pics of sunflowers in Zunhua City, Hebei

Xinhua) 09:06, August 30, 2021

Tourists take photos amid sunflowers in Niangniangzhuang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)