China's largest LNG Terminal put into operation in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 14:05, August 27, 2021

Photo shows the Tangshan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal in Caofeidian, Hebei Province, on August 26, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Bai Shuiyun)

The project is China's largest LNG receiving station in terms of storage. It could further improve the capabilities of regulating the natural gas supply and dealing with the extreme weather in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.

