Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in Macao SAR firmly opposes European Parliament's interference in Macao affairs

Xinhua) 10:41, September 17, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has voiced firm opposition to a so-called bill adopted by the European Parliament which interfered with Macao affairs and China's internal affairs in general.

The bill, based on bias and lies, made irresponsible comments on the practice of "one country, two systems" in the Macao SAR. It is a violation of international laws and basic norms governing international relations, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement on Thursday night.

Since Macao's return to the motherland over two decades ago, the SAR government, under the correct leadership of the central government and with the strong support from the mainland, has united and led various circles of the society to handle affairs in strict accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, said the spokesperson.

The practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao has achieved success widely recognized around the world, the spokesperson said, adding that Macao has ushered in the best development situation in history.

Residents in the Macao SAR enjoy unprecedented rights and freedom on a wide range in accordance with the law, a fact that anyone without bias would acknowledge, said the spokesperson.

The election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR has been held smoothly, fully demonstrating the spirit of administering Macao in accordance with the law, and embodying democracy and the wide participation of various circles of the society, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the European Parliament deliberately ignored the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao and made indiscreet comments on Macao affairs and China's internal affairs in general under the pretext of so-called democracy and human rights. The Chinese people, including Macao compatriots, will never accept this, said the spokesperson.

"We urge the European Parliament to comprehensively and accurately understand 'one country, two systems,' abide by international laws and basic norms governing international relations, and act in a way that benefits the development of relations between China and Europe as well as the exchange and cooperation between the Macao SAR and Europe," the spokesperson said.

