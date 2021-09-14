Macao releases development goals of second five-year plan

Xinhua) 10:49, September 14, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Monday released the development goals of its second five-year plan on economic and social development from 2021 to 2025.

The goals for this period are to continuously strengthen the driving force of development, vitality and competitiveness of Macao so as to build a modern, beautiful, happy, safe and harmonious Macao, according to the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau under the SAR government.

The proposal of the second five-year plan will be open for public consultation for 60 days, starting Sept. 15, according to the bureau.

On the basis of preliminary investigations, the proposal is drafted to be aligned with the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development, said the bureau.

The second five-year plan focuses on speeding up Macao's economic diversification, pushing forward improvement of people's livelihood, continuously building Macao into a place agreeable for dwelling, improving public governance capabilities, and better integrating into overall national development, according to the bureau.

Macao unveiled its first five-year plan from 2016 to 2020 in September 2016, mapping out comprehensive development targets focusing on residents' livelihood and diversified economy.

The bureau said generally speaking, the SAR had completed the major goals and tasks set by its first five-year plan despite the havoc wreaked by natural disasters such as typhoon Hato and the heavy blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

