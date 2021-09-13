Liaison office of central gov't congratulates Macao SAR on smooth Legislative Assembly election

Xinhua) 08:55, September 13, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday extended congratulations on the smooth legislative election and the new Legislative Assembly to be formed in the Macao SAR.

The seventh Legislative Assembly election in the Macao SAR has fully implemented the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Macao," said a spokesperson with the liaison office.

The candidates have shown their duties of loving the motherland and loving Macao, and actively made preparations and participated in the election, said the spokesperson.

All sectors of the Macao society and Macao residents cherished their democratic rights and actively cast their ballots, according to the spokesperson.

The election was conducted in a clean, harmonious and orderly way, the spokesperson said, adding that the seventh Legislative Assembly election has shown the spirit of law-based governance in the Macao SAR.

The Macao SAR government has organized the election according to laws, the Electoral Affairs Commission and the Court of Final Appeal have performed their duties under the laws, and all sectors of Macao society and Macao residents have earnestly exercised their democratic rights as prescribed in the Macao SAR Basic Law, the spokesperson said.

The whole election process has vividly shown the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy, under which the people of Macao govern Macao, with a high degree of autonomy in the region, the spokesperson added.

Hailing that the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin would offer broad space for Macao SAR to better integrate into the Chinese mainland's development, the spokesperson said the "one country, two systems" practice in Macao embraces major development opportunities.

The liaison office had trust in the new Legislative Assembly, the spokesperson said, adding that the legislative body would fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" policy, exercise its power as prescribed in the Macao SAR Basic Law, and build on the consensus of all sectors of the society.

The office believed that the new Legislative Assembly would also actively respond to the requirements from the Macao residents, give a full play to the role of democracy, support and supervise the Macao SAR government to exercise law-based governance and make new progress in promoting prosperity and stability in the Macao SAR, the spokesperson added.

