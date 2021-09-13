Central gov't office congratulates Macao SAR on smooth Legislative Assembly election

Xinhua) 08:21, September 13, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Monday congratulated the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the smooth election of the seventh Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

Under the relatively severe epidemic prevention and control situation, the Macao SAR government has done careful organization and epidemic prevention work to ensure a safe and smooth election, said a spokesperson with the office.

Macao residents have actively participated in the election in an orderly manner and exercised their right to vote in accordance with the law, which fully demonstrates the successful practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, the spokesperson said.

The election was conducted strictly according to laws, including the Macao SAR Basic Law and the Legislative Assembly Election Law, said the spokesperson, adding that the result demonstrates the principle of "patriots administering Macao," democracy and broad participation of people from all strata and all sectors of the Macao society.

The election process was fair, impartial, open, clean, and in good order, the spokesperson added.

Noting that the central government is quite concerned about the long-term stability and welfare of the Macao people, the spokesperson said Macao SAR is embracing major new development opportunities under the general plan of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.

As the legislative body of Macao SAR, the Legislative Assembly has a great role to play in fully and faithfully implementing the "one country, two systems" policy and promoting a moderately diversified economy in the Macao SAR, the spokesperson said.

It also plays a role in resolving problems concerning people's livelihood and deepening cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Macao in various fields, the spokesperson added.

"We hope the elected members of the Macao SAR Legislative Assembly could live up to the trust of Macao residents, earnestly perform their duties and actively support the Macao SAR government to exercise law-based governance," said the spokesperson.

They should also improve their ability and level of governance, work with all sectors of the Macao society to make new achievements, and contribute to the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, according to the spokesperson.

