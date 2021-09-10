Guangdong-Macao cooperation industrial park in Hengqin sees contracts worth 79.3 bln yuan

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows the Hengqin Port, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong-Macao cooperation industrial park in Hengqin has provided land for 25 projects with an agreed investment of 79.3 billion yuan (12.28 billion U.S. dollars), an official said Thursday.

Hengqin has played an initial role in promoting the moderate diversification of Macao's economic development, said Lin Keqing, executive deputy governor of Guangdong Province, at a press conference.

It has attracted 4,578 enterprises from the Macao Special Administrative Region to register there, while 314 Macao businesses are operating in Hengqin, Lin said.

An industrial park of traditional Chinese medicine jointly built by Guangdong and Macao has fostered 50 Macao pharmaceutical projects, he said.

Four state key laboratories in Macao have set up branches in Hengqin, incubating 613 innovation and startup projects from Macao, he said.

Hengqin is an area located in the southern part of Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province, just adjacent to the Macao Special Administrative Region.

China's central authorities issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin on Sept. 5.

