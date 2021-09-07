Home>>
Shenzhen's Qianhai zone to be expanded to boost cooperation
(Ecns.cn) 13:40, September 07, 2021
File photo shows a glimpse of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)
China's central authorities have issued a new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The total area of the cooperation zone will be expanded to 120.56 square km from 14.92 square km.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China issues plan for further developing Shenzhen-HK cooperation zone
- Macao SAR gov't: Plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin creates new opportunities for Macao
- China issues plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone
- Three youngsters start aquaponics production base in Guangdong
- Qingmao Checkpoint linking Macao, Guangdong to open
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.