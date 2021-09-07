Shenzhen's Qianhai zone to be expanded to boost cooperation

Ecns.cn) 13:40, September 07, 2021

File photo shows a glimpse of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

China's central authorities have issued a new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The total area of the cooperation zone will be expanded to 120.56 square km from 14.92 square km.

