Qingmao Checkpoint linking Macao, Guangdong to open
(Ecns.cn) 14:00, September 03, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows the way to the departure hall at Qingmao Checkpoint in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. The Qingmao Checkpoint linking the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the mainland's Guangdong province will be open on Sept. 8. It was designed to offer overflow capacity in support of the nearby Border Gate Checkpoint. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
