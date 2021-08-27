Newborn baby Francois' langur Daxiang makes first public debut

Xinhua) 08:59, August 27, 2021

Newborn baby Francois' langur Daxiang is pictured at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Huanhuan, a female Francois' langur at Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park, gave birth to her second baby, a female named Daxiang, on the early morning of Aug. 12. Two weeks after birth, Daxiang made her first public debut on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

