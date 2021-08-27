Home>>
Newborn baby Francois' langur Daxiang makes first public debut
(Xinhua) 08:59, August 27, 2021
Newborn baby Francois' langur Daxiang is pictured at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Huanhuan, a female Francois' langur at Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park, gave birth to her second baby, a female named Daxiang, on the early morning of Aug. 12. Two weeks after birth, Daxiang made her first public debut on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.