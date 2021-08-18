Report: Nation's top 3 districts in S China's Guangdong

August 18, 2021

A view of Nanshan district in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Sept 27, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nanshan district in South China's Guangdong province ranked first among the top 100 Chinese districts this year, followed by the province's Tianhe district and Futian district, a report from CCID Consulting said Tuesday.

Directly affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the consulting company analyzed the districts in China according to five dimensions – economic power, growth momentum, internal supporting ability, regional function and shared development.

The study, which excluded municipalities as well as the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, assessed 906 districts of prefecture-level cities, requiring a regional GDP exceeding 80 billion yuan ($12.34 billion), and revenue in the general public budget of over 2 billion yuan.

Huangdao district in Qingdao, Shandong province took the fourth position, while Longgang district in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, landed in fifth.

East China's Jiangsu province saw 22 districts listed in the top 100, ranking first nationally, while there were 20 from Guangdong province, 12 from Zhejiang province and 10 from Sichuan province.

The number of districts generating an economic volume of over 200 billion yuan in 2020 hit 27, with total regional GDP of 8.41 trillion yuan, contributing to 8.2 percent of China's gross production.

However, the report noted that a majority of the listed districts were from East and South China, while the number of those in Central and Northeast China declined compared to a year earlier.

