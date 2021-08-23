11,500 HK-invested companies registered in Shenzhen's Qianhai

SHENZHEN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 11,500 Hong Kong-invested companies have been registered in Qianhai, a Shenzhen-Hong Kong pilot cooperation zone in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, since 2010, according to the management authority of Qianhai.

The registered capital of Hong Kong-invested companies in Qianhai reached 1.28 trillion yuan (about 196.86 billion U.S. dollars), said the authority.

The actually utilized Hong Kong capital accounts for 92.4 percent of Qianhai's total actual utilization of overseas capital.

As of now, the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub has incubated more than 500 venture teams, including over 200 teams from Hong Kong.

Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, set up in 2010, aims to boost in-depth cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong and advance the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area construction.

