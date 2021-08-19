Home>>
Hong Kong fund accused of assisting rioters to cease operation
(Xinhua) 09:50, August 19, 2021
HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which has been accused of assisting rioters in Hong Kong, announced Wednesday at a press conference that it will cease operation and its secretariat will be dissolved.
Founded on June 15, 2019, the fund claimed to provide support to those who were injured or arrested during the social unrest, including the incident on June 12, 2019, offering them support and financial relief.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong police arrest 4 college students for advocating terrorism
- HKSAR gov't official vows all-out efforts to combat terrorism
- Amended national flag, emblem bill introduced to Hong Kong legislature
- Dissolution of anti-China group Civil Human Rights Front has nothing do to with freedom: Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 quarantine on travelers from 16 countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.