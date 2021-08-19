Hong Kong fund accused of assisting rioters to cease operation

Xinhua) 09:50, August 19, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which has been accused of assisting rioters in Hong Kong, announced Wednesday at a press conference that it will cease operation and its secretariat will be dissolved.

Founded on June 15, 2019, the fund claimed to provide support to those who were injured or arrested during the social unrest, including the incident on June 12, 2019, offering them support and financial relief.

