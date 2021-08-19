Amended national flag, emblem bill introduced to Hong Kong legislature

Xinhua) 09:09, August 19, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Flag and National Emblem (Amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced to the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for first and second readings on Wednesday.

The amendment makes clear the requirements of the use of the national flag and the national emblem, clarifies offenses of desecration, and contains provisions for national flag and national emblem-related education and promotion, according to the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR government.

The amended versions of the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law came into force on Jan. 1, and the HKSAR has the constitutional responsibility of implementing the amended national laws, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the HKSAR government Erick Tsang said.

Tsang said the local legislation aims to safeguard the proper use of, preserve the dignity of, and promote people's respect for the national flag and the national emblem so as to enhance the sense of national identity among Hong Kong people and promote patriotism.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)