Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:32, August 15, 2021
HONG KONG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,032.
A total of 46 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including an untraceable local infection, with the rest imported, the CHP said in a statement.
Hong Kong's vaccination drive has continued to make steady progress.
Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 3.67 million people, or 53.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 2.85 million fully vaccinated.
