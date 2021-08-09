China strongly opposes U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Sunday strongly opposed and condemned the U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's domestic affairs.

A spokesperson with the office made the statement in response to a Hong Kong-related memorandum from the U.S. government.

When the U.S. government said that it wanted to stand with people in Hong Kong, it obviously wanted to stand with those few anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. government wanted to recreate turbulence in Hong Kong and hoped the anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong would continue working for it, the spokesperson said.

Sponsoring Hong Kong-related organizations, and adopting Hong Kong-related bills and administrative measures, the U.S. government wanted to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China, instead of defending democracy, human rights and freedom or safeguarding the principle of "one country, two systems" as it claimed, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong has regained stability and prosperity since the national security law took effect, the spokesperson said, adding that the continuous defamation from the United States and other few countries only showed that the law effectively struck anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong and curbed foreign intervention.

"External intervention will not weaken the determination and will of the central government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to fully enforce the national security law nor will it stop the development of Hong Kong and China," the spokesperson said.

