China slams latest US arms deal with Taiwan

China Daily) 11:46, August 07, 2021

Senior Colonel Wu Qian [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

The Chinese military staunchly opposes the United States State Department approving a $750 million weapons package sale to Taiwan on Thursday, and will take all measures necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

It is the Biden administration's first arms sale to the island, which includes a potential sale of 40 howitzer artillery systems along with 1,698 precision guidance kits for munitions, training and upgrades.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a ministry spokesman, said the action ignores international law and basic principles of international relations, and seriously violates the one-China policy and the three China-US joint communiques.

"It is a brazen interference in China's domestic affairs, undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, sends the wrong signal to Taiwan separatist forces, and damages security and stability in the Taiwan Straits region," Wu said. "China has expressed its strong discontent and resolute opposition."

He said the Taiwan question is a matter of China's core interests and urged the US to carefully handle the Taiwan question and stop the arms deal and military relations between the US and the island so as to avoid further damaging China-US military relations and bilateral ties.

"The People's Liberation Army has the will, determination and capability to resolutely thwart any foreign interference and secessionist attempts by Taiwan separatists. The PLA will take all measures necessary to adamantly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wu added.

