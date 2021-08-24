Charming China - Charming Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 17:36, August 24, 2021

As Guangdong continues to accelerate the development of world-class tourist attractions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), it is also constantly reaching out to and engaging with the international community.

"Charming China - Charming Guangdong" is jointly produced by People's Daily Online Australia, Guangdong Radio and Television’s (GRT) Radio Multi-Media Center, and Australia's largest free-to-air television network, the Seven Network, introducing all that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area has to offer to Australian audiences.

Taking four months to complete and overcoming all the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was put together by veteran Logie-Award-winning Australian television host and producer Greg Grainger. For the program, Grainger interviewed GRT host Hazza Harding and connected remotely with Michelle Luo Liting, a bilingual host of GRT, who acted as a tour guide around the GBA. Michelle followed a journey mapped out by Hazza around the province of Guangdong, visiting cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, to introduce the tourist attractions and culinary delights of these three core cities in the GBA and to share their fascinating culture with Aussies watching from Down Under.

The "Charming Guangdong" special showcases the unique cultural and tourism charms of the GBA from a new perspective, allowing audiences to experience a thrill ride atop the Canton Tower, the tantalizing tastes of Cantonese Cuisine, the authentic and historical architecture of Yongqingfang, as well as the dazzling galactical views that can be witnessed from the Shenzhen Observatory, the awe-inspiring nature of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (the world's largest cross-sea bridge), cute polar bears at Zhuhai's Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, the most romantic beacon of love in Zhuhai, and much, much more – coming together to deliver an action-packed program full of adventure that can satisfy the wanderlust of viewers in Australia while travel restrictions around the world remain in place.

Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has launched a series of TV programs called "Charming China" in cooperation with Travel Oz of the Seven Network, sharing the beautiful scenery and wonderful culture of China's Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hainan and other provinces to Australian audiences.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)