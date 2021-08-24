Home>>
World Heritage Sites in China : Kaiping Diaolou and Villages
(Xinhua) 08:54, August 24, 2021
Kaiping Diaolou and Villages feature the Diaolou, multi-storeyed defensive village houses, which display a complex and flamboyant fusion of Chinese and Western structural and decorative forms. They were inscribed on World Heritage List in 2007.
