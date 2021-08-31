Home>>
Macao to ban import of non-degradable disposable plastic straws, stirring rods next year
(Xinhua) 09:21, August 31, 2021
MACAO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will ban the import and transfer of non-degradable disposable plastic straws for dining and stirring rods for drinks, starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to an instruction signed by the SAR chief executive that was published on Monday.
In November 2018, the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR adopted a bill to ban retailers' offering of plastic bags to customers free of charge, which went into effect in 2019.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, Macao banned the import and transfer of disposable styrofoam tableware, including lunch boxes, bowls, cups and dishes.
