Macao carries out mass COVID-19 testing
(Xinhua) 10:12, August 05, 2021
Residents line up to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Macao, south China, Aug. 4, 2021. The mass testing, started from 9:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, is expected to be completed within three days, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
