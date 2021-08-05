Macao carries out mass COVID-19 testing

Xinhua) 10:12, August 05, 2021

Residents line up to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Macao, south China, Aug. 4, 2021. The mass testing, started from 9:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, is expected to be completed within three days, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

