China to tighten passenger traffic control in medium, high-risk areas

Xinhua) 09:42, August 05, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport has asked cities with areas designated medium- and high-risk for COVID-19 to suspend cross-city bus, taxi and online ride-hailing services.

The ministry will strengthen control over passenger traffic to curb the latest resurgence in cases, said Li Huaqiang, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Road passenger transportation in and out of the counties and districts where the medium- and high-risk areas are located should be suspended, the official noted.

Public transport and rail traffic lines passing through the areas classified as medium- and high-risk shall not pick up or drop off passengers in these areas, the official added.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 35 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Hunan, nine in Hubei, six in Shandong, three in Yunnan, two in Henan, and one in Fujian, according to the commission.

