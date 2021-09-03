Three youngsters start aquaponics production base in Guangdong

Xinhua) 16:52, September 03, 2021

Mandy Tam feeds the fish farmed at her aquaponics production base in the national agricultural demonstration zone in Kaiping City, Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 2, 2021. Victor Lo, Fung Leung and Mandy Tam, all born in the 1990s in Hong Kong, south China, came to the Kaiping national agricultural demonstration zone for their aquaponics research. Aquaponics is a forefront agricultural technology that combines fish-farming and vegetable-gardening, noted for its organic and eco-friendly production cycles, high output, and low energy consumption. With five years of research, the team managed to crack quite a few bottlenecks in the field and applied for nearly 10 patents. Thanks to support from the demonstration zone, they started an aquaponics production base and incorporated their own business. To date, the base annually yields some 300 tonnes of organic vegetables, most of them sold to Hong Kong. The trio said they owe their success to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and have full confidence in its future. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

