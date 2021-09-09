Transaction center under construction in Qianhai, Shenzhen

Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows the construction site for a transaction center in Qianhai, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province. China's central authorities have issued a new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). According to the plan, the reform and opening up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone will be comprehensively deepened. The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, was made public on Monday. The general plan to establish the cooperation zone was approved by the State Council in 2010. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

