Home>>
Transaction center under construction in Qianhai, Shenzhen
(Xinhua) 09:48, September 09, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows the construction site for a transaction center in Qianhai, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province. China's central authorities have issued a new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). According to the plan, the reform and opening up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone will be comprehensively deepened. The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, was made public on Monday. The general plan to establish the cooperation zone was approved by the State Council in 2010. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen's Qianhai zone to be expanded to boost cooperation
- Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin to bring great opportunities to Macao
- Macao SAR gov't: Plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin creates new opportunities for Macao
- Main construction of Nanquan section of Taihu tunnel completed in Wuxi
- China issues plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.