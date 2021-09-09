China's HK, Macao affairs office supports HK police arresting anti-China group members

Xinhua) 09:41, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday said it resolutely supports Hong Kong police in enforcing the law.

A spokesperson for the office made the remarks when responding to Hong Kong police arresting four key members of a notorious anti-China group named the "Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China," including its vice-chair Chow Hang-tung.

Chow and her ilk deliberately covered up and denied their suspected illegal acts, refused to submit relevant documents to the police, and slandered the police as "abusing power," which was a blatant resistance to law enforcement, the spokesperson noted.

The police move was in accordance with the implementation rules of the national security law in Hong Kong, which embodies the rule-of-law principle and is necessary to safeguard the authority of the national security law in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Chow and her ilk instigated "Hong Kong independence" and a "burn with us" mentality among young people and incited them to break the law and commit crimes. These acts trampled on the rule of law and order in Hong Kong and brought chaos to the city, the spokesperson said.

"We firmly support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the police in carrying out in-depth investigations into the suspected illegal activities of the group and hold its leaders accountable," the spokesperson stressed.

