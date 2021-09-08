Liaison office of Chinese central gov't firmly supports Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing law

Xinhua) 15:43, September 08, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Wednesday that it firmly supports the Hong Kong police in investigating and dealing with the anti-China group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and its leading members in accordance with the law.

The police on Wednesday morning arrested vice-chair of the group Chow Hang-tung and several other people, who openly disobeyed the law, in accordance with Schedule 5 of the implementation rules for Article 43 of the national security law in Hong Kong, which shows the spirit of fairness and justice that all lawbreakers will be punished, a spokesperson for the liaison office said in a statement.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law and anyone who violates the national security law and Hong Kong laws will be brought to justice, the spokesperson said.

