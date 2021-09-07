New subject on citizenship, social development rolled out in Hong Kong's secondary four curriculum

Xinhua) 08:55, September 07, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A subject named "Citizenship and Social Development" was rolled out on Monday for all secondary four students in Hong Kong, which is designed to help cultivate a positive attitude and a strong national identity in them.

The subject focuses on the three themes of "Hong Kong under 'one country, two systems", "Our Country since Reform and Opening-up" and "Interconnectedness and Interdependence of the Contemporary World".

The new subject, replacing "Liberal Studies", aims to help students build a solid foundation of knowledge towards national and global issues with critical thinking and problem solving skills, strengthen their sense of national identity and broaden their horizons.

Under the new curriculum, students will also be provided with opportunities to study in the mainland.

"Liberal Studies" was listed as a compulsory course in the Hong Kong secondary school curriculum in 2009 and became a compulsory subject for the college entrance examination in 2012.

However, the course's content and mode of assessment have raised many controversies as there had been teaching materials aimed at attacking "one country, two systems" and supporting the illegal "Occupy Central" movement.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)