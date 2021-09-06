Commentary: Desperate struggle of anti-China groups in Hong Kong doomed to fail

HONG KONG, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A notorious anti-China group in Hong Kong, named the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, put up a last-ditch resistance on Sunday.

In flagrant defiance of the rule of law, the organization refused to comply with police requests for relevant information and continued to attack Hong Kong's efforts to safeguard national security in an attempt to poison the public mind. However, its political tricks are doomed to fail and the collapse of anti-China groups in Hong Kong is inevitable.

As the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Sunday, the dissolution of the anti-China group has become a "political reality."

The group has been keen on making remarks about subverting state power and inciting hatred against the central government. Even after the enactment of the national security law in the HKSAR, it remains persistent in pursuing the so-called guiding principle of subverting state power.

The organization and its key members reportedly acted as agents of foreign forces and received overseas funds for political missions in Hong Kong.

Invoking Article 43 of the national security law, the Hong Kong police have asked the group to submit relevant materials. However, the anti-China organization smeared the legitimate law enforcement action as "abuse of power" and "unreasonable demands" in its statement on Sunday.

Its hypocrisy is palpable.

Over the past 30 years, the group has been involved in anti-China activities in Hong Kong in the name of "democracy" and has never stopped inciting hatred against the country and the ruling party and challenging the bottom line of national security. It intensified efforts to hold illegal rallies and instigate violent confrontations in the last two years.

Even worse, it blatantly lobbied foreign organizations to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, urged the United States to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, and pushed for a "color revolution." Those activities have seriously damaged the fundamental interests of the nation and Hong Kong.

No one can escape justice.

Since the national security law came into force, many similar organizations in league with overseas anti-China forces have disbanded. Hong Kong is no longer an "undefended city" in the face of foreign interference. It is the common appeal of over 7 million Hong Kong residents to deal with anti-China groups according to the law and safeguard national security and Hong Kong's peace and stability.

As Hong Kong has returned from chaos to stability, there is no room for any organization endangering national security. The anti-China group and others coming to an end is not only an inevitable historic trend but reflects the voice of the people of Hong Kong.

