Chinese astronauts talk with Hong Kong youths from space
Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2021 shows Hong Kong students asking questions to three astronauts in Tiangong space station via a video chat in Hong Kong, China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Hong Kong youth representatives are talking with the three Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo via a video chat to learn more about space-related knowledge.
HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts talked with Hong Kong youth representatives from space on Friday afternoon.
In a real-time video chat, the astronauts in the Tiangong space station answered questions from the youngsters and showed them how to conduct experiments, do exercise and drink water in a weightless environment. Nearly 300 researchers, teachers and students participated in the event.
Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were sent into space aboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship on June 17 and have as far completed their second-time extravehicular activities.
They will continue to carry out scientific and technological space experiments before returning to Earth in mid-September.
During the event, the young participants learned how astronauts live and work in the space station and also video chatted with multiple space experts including China's first astronaut Yang Liwei in Beijing.
The event was organized by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the HKSAR government and the China Manned Space Agency.
The event was the latest of a series of space-related activities in Hong Kong. In the past months, renowned national space scientists visited Hong Kong and a lunar soil sample was also on display here.
