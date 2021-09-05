Home>>
Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:58, September 05, 2021
HONG KONG, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,121.
A total of 66 new cases have been reported over the past 14 days, all imported, the CHP said in a statement.
Since the launch of the government vaccination program in late February, around 4.23 million people, or 62.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 3.57 million fully vaccinated.
