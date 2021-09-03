Home>>
Over 2.08 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:24, September 03, 2021
A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.08 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday. Enditem
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
