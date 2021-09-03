Virus origin tracing by intelligence community is a failed US conspiracy

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

In May, US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and submitted the results to him within 90 days. On Aug.27, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report on the origin of the virus, which said the intelligence community is split on whether the virus leaked from a lab or developed in nature. The report also accused China of “hindering global investigations into the origins of the virus, refusing to share information and placing the blame on other countries.”

It took the US intelligence community 90 days to finally come up with this inconclusive report on the origins of COVID-19. As they failed to provide any persuasive evidence to prove the so-called “lab leak theory”, and they instead resorted to the old trick of scapegoating China by accusing the country of being “uncooperative” in the investigations.

Clearly, the virus origin tracing process conducted by the American intelligence community— which is nothing but a farce, has proven to be a complete failure. The US, having the highest number of COVID cases and deaths worldwide, is worthy instead of being crowned with the names of “the loser in the fight against COVID-19,” “the spreader of COVID-19 to the world,” “the suspected country of origin for COVID-19,” and “the destroyer of global anti-pandemic efforts.” In order to cover up its own failures in coping with the virus, the US government has been racking its brain to pass the buck to China by fabricating lies and pretending to be a victim of the virus.

People who have even just a little knowledge about US intelligence agencies could foresee that their investigations wouldn’t produce any constructive results, with the report having no scientific basis and now being confirmed as just another absurd show.

The Hong Kong-based news website, the Asia Times, published an article recently, saying that the origin tracing initiated by the US government was just a bad joke. Origin tracing studies must be carried out based on science, and in this respect, the US government was being unreasonable by handing over a scientific task to its intelligence community, clearly a move that has nothing to do with science, expecting ironclad conclusions from the investigations, and setting an arbitrary deadline for the task. In an article published by the Associated Press, scientists had cautioned that it was unlikely that a 90-day review would yield definitive answers.

The investigation is a farce that has nothing to do with the truth. The US intelligence community, which was in charge of the origin-tracing task, maintains a notorious record of cooking up lies. “We lied, we cheated, and we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment,” as relayed in a speech given by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also served as the former CIA director, revealing in stark reality the true nature of the US intelligence world.

The misconducts of the US intelligence agencies are too numerous to count. They fabricated the “Gulf of Tonkin” incident, which led to the US escalating their engagement in the Vietnam War; they fabricated the “baby incubator” story, which led to the further aggravation of the Gulf War; they launched “Operation Mockingbird”, recruiting journalists from around the world to create fake news through bribery; they wielded “washing powder” as evidence as proof that Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction and then declared war on Iraq based on this pretext. The intelligence community is the “pride” of the US government, which can spew forth lies in order to help achieve the deceitful machinations of governing elites in Washington, D.C.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has raced against the clock to share information about the coronavirus to the world, having shared with the world the genome sequence of the virus and called for global cooperation by acting in keeping with the principles of openness, transparency and responsibility. It has always taken a scientific, professional, serious and responsible attitude in tracing the origins of the virus, taking the lead in cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO) on virus origin tracing, and inviting WHO experts to China twice to carry out studies on origin tracing. The open and transparent attitude demonstrated by China on issues concerning virus origin tracing has won acclaim from global experts.

By contrast, the nasty investigation into the origins of the virus conducted by the US intelligence community, which is a tool of Washington, D.C. to maintain US hegemony, can only be despised by the international community. The conspiracy-based report, which represents an attempt by the US to shirk its responsibility in failing to control the pandemic and continue its now hardening campaign to smear and contain China, will only hinder global efforts to complete virus origin tracing and undermine the global fight against the pandemic. The US is advised to stop smearing other countries and instead make a concerted effort to trace the origins of the virus within US territory by first investigating its own labs.

