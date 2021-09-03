Foreign political leaders oppose politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing (2)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Foreign political leaders and parties have firmly opposed politicizing the origins tracing of COVID-19, believing that a recent report on the issue by the U.S. intelligence community has absolutely no scientific basis or credibility.

In their messages to the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, they said that the U.S. report has ignored science and facts, persisted with political manipulation, continued smearing China, and severely interfered with and undermined the solidarity of the international community in combatting the pandemic and global cooperation in origins tracing.

They appreciated China's active participation in global tracing into the origins of COVID-19 with an open and transparent attitude, expressing belief that such studies should be led by global scientists and medical experts. They also called on the international community to strengthen unity and cooperation and jointly build a global community of health for all.

The so-called report the United States concocted recently has no scientific basis, noted Bayazeed Kasi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Advisor on Cooperation with the Communist Party of China. The United States has messed up its own epidemic prevention and control, Kasi said, adding that far from reflecting on its own mistakes, the country has spent a vast amount of resources on politicizing the pandemic and stigmatizing the virus.

The U.S. report has severely disrupted global anti-pandemic cooperation, Kasi said, expressing strong opposition to any deeds that undermine science-based origins tracing.

Vice Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of Sudan's National Umma Party Ahmed Hussein Ahmed said that China has taken the right approach to the origins tracing of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that his party appreciates China's openness and transparency as well as tremendous efforts and significant role in this regard.

China is the world's most successful major country in responding to the novel coronavirus, Ahmed said, thanking China for helping Arab countries mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Yahya Ahmed Al-Waqf, vice president of Mauritania's Union for the Republic, said that research on the origins tracing of the novel coronavirus should be carried out in a scientific manner and the practice of politicizing it should be abandoned.

China has taken the lead in sharing the information of the virus with other countries and in providing various forms of assistance to developing countries to fight the pandemic, which is widely recognized and appreciated by all countries, Al-Waqf said, adding that China's attitude and actions in the face of the pandemic are the right approach for all countries to learn.

Muhammad Alloush, a member of the Central Committee of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, expressed firm opposition to politicizing and labeling the origins tracing of the novel coronavirus and all attempts to block global cooperation in the fight against the virus.

The so-called U.S. report, Alloush said, tries to smear China's success in fighting the pandemic, but cannot cover up the country's own failure in this regard.

Countries should give top priority to people's lives and health, trace the origins of the virus with scientific methods, establish a sense of a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly confront SARS-CoV-2, a common enemy of mankind, Alloush added.

Stephen Bwansa Mabele, a politburo member of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and variants of the virus have impacted the life and safety of people in all countries and the world economy.

A few countries have tried to politicize scientific issues, even issued false reports regardless of facts and poured dirty water on other countries, which has seriously hindered the WHO's efforts to coordinate countries to jointly prevent and control the pandemic, Mabele added.

The Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland) said that the United States has instrumentalized and politically manipulated origins tracing, and produced a report against China without scientific basis, in a clear attempt to evade responsibility and blame China for this global disaster.

This move seriously hindered a science-based origins tracing and the global anti-pandemic progress, the party said, calling on all countries to conduct origins tracing research through international cooperation on the premise of respecting science.

The Communist Party of Britain said that after sending a team of international experts to China to study earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded that it was extremely unlikely that the virus was introduced to humans through a laboratory, but the United States still ordered its intelligence community to fabricate the report.

The U.S. assertion was suspected extremely by leading British experts in the field of virology, who followed the generally accepted genetic evidence that the virus originated in nature, said the party.

