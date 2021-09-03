China-donated medical supplies arrive in Baghdad to assist Iraq's COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 08:31, September 03, 2021

A worker transfers China-donated medical supplies at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, on Sept. 2, 2021. A batch of Chinese medical supplies arrived on Thursday in Baghdad as part of China's assistance to boost Iraq's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

BAGHDAD, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A batch of Chinese medical supplies arrived on Thursday in Baghdad as part of China's assistance to boost Iraq's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iraqi and Chinese officials attended a ceremony at Baghdad International Airport to hand over the batch of China-donated medical supplies, which included oxygen concentrators, ventilators and N95 masks.

"Today, we witnessed the arrival of medical supplies provided by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to its Iraqi counterpart, we are sure that the medical supplies will play a positive role in fighting the pandemic," said Jian Fangning, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Iraq.

"China, as a sincere friend of Iraq, will continue to implement the concept of building a community of health for all," Jian added.

Ali al-Baldawi, director-general of the Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, said "this assistance helps, supports and enhances measures taken to confront the coronavirus pandemic in Iraq."

The latest Chinese donation came as Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 6,948 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 1,902,407.

China has donated three batches of Sinopharm vaccines as part of its efforts to boost Iraq's national immunization plan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)