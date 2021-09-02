Home>>
Over 2.07 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:38, September 02, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.07 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Nigerian expert warns against "political virus" in COVID-19 origins tracing
- Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
- U.S. investigation of COVID-19 origins "futile, unscientific hoax" to frame China: Lebanese media
- COVID-19 origin tracing must be carried out in scientific, fair, just manner
- China endeavors to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, build strong immunity shield in the world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.