Over 2.07 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:38, September 02, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.07 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

