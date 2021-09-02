Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 14:23, September 02, 2021

A medical worker inoculates an old woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw 27 new imported cases, nine of which were reported in Guangdong, eight in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hubei.

No suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the commission added.

A total of 8,367 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 7,752 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 615 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,926 by Wednesday, including 977 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,313 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 435 asymptomatic cases, of whom 380 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,001 cases, including 836 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,798 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,692 had been discharged in Taiwan.

