Shanghai Songjiang District Central Hospital lifts lockdown

Ecns.cn) 09:26, September 02, 2021

Patients leave the Shanghai Songjiang District Central Hospital by taxis in Shanghai Municipality, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo/Yin Liqin)

The hospital lifted lockdown from 12 am on Wednesday.

The hospital suspended their outpatient services and was lockdown on the day after a staff worker was tested positive for novel coronavirus on August 18.

