Shanghai Songjiang District Central Hospital lifts lockdown
(Ecns.cn) 09:26, September 02, 2021
Patients leave the Shanghai Songjiang District Central Hospital by taxis in Shanghai Municipality, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo/Yin Liqin)
The hospital lifted lockdown from 12 am on Wednesday.
The hospital suspended their outpatient services and was lockdown on the day after a staff worker was tested positive for novel coronavirus on August 18.
