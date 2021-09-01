Home>>
Over 2.06 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:06, September 01, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.06 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
