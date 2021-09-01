Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracing COVID-19 origins
DHAKA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Only scientists should study the origins of COVID-19, the leader of the Bangladesh Medical Association, the largest nationwide professional body of medical doctors in the country, told Xinhua on Tuesday.
"If we have a clear and transparent idea about its origins or source, it will be an easy task to deal with the virus," said Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, the association's president.
Mohiuddin, a former Member of the Bangladesh Parliament, hailed China for supporting his country with COVID-19 vaccines.
"Definitely we applaud Chinese support," he said, adding that if rich countries fail to help their less fortunate counterparts with vaccines, medical equipment and technology, the world can't expect a return to normalcy.
Mohiuddin said the Chinese government has taken the right approach to controlling the virus.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Philippines receives additional Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from China
- Jinjiang City in Fujian sets up in-village vaccination sites
- China's experience, protocols effective against Delta variant: health commission
- China's Henan clears all COVID-19 medium-, high-risk areas
- Fall semester begins with sweeping anti-virus measures
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.