Philippines receives additional Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from China

Xinhua) 09:50, September 01, 2021

MANILA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Tuesday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

China has been delivering CoronaVac to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered over 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.8 million people have been fully vaccinated so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

To date, the Philippines has received nearly 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China remains the biggest vaccine supplier.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,989,857 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including 33,448 deaths.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)