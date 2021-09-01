Home>>
China's Henan clears all COVID-19 medium-, high-risk areas
(Xinhua) 09:37, September 01, 2021
People hug each other after restrictions were lifted at a community in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)
ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Two areas in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, will be downgraded from medium-risk to low-risk for COVID-19 starting Wednesday, said local authorities Tuesday.
It marks that Henan Province will have no medium- and high-risk areas anymore from Wednesday.
Henan saw a resurgence of COVID-19 in late July, and a total of 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported from July 31 to Aug. 26.
