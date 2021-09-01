Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:37, September 01, 2021

A medical worker inoculates an old woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw 19 new imported cases, six of which were reported in Guangdong, four in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two in Tianjin, and one each in Beijing, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangxi.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission added.

A total of 8,340 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 7,717 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 623 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,898 by Tuesday, including 1,022 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,240 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 436 asymptomatic cases, of whom 380 were imported, under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,995 cases, including 835 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,791 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,676 had been discharged in Taiwan.

