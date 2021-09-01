Chinese ambassador to South Africa says 'Wuhan lab leak scenario' is a fabrication

Johannesburg, Aug. 31 (People's Daily Online)--In a virtual briefing on COVID-19 origin-tracing on Aug. 30, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong branded America's search for the virus's origin as a "witch hunt." “The so-called ‘Wuhan lab leak theory’ is full of loopholes. It is a complete fabrication.” Chen continued, “China has been open and transparent on origin-tracing cooperation. We have nothing to hide.”

As Chen stated, China invited the WHO to conduct an origin-tracing investigation in China in July 2020 and March 2021, and fully supported the work of the WHO expert team. Throughout the tours, China made every effort to plan and coordinate relevant departments in order to accommodate the needs of WHO experts. He said that China's COVID-19 reaction demonstrated that the country has no reservations about sharing information with the rest of the globe.

Some US officials, Chen said, were obsessed with stigmatizing the coronavirus by linking it with specific countries and locations. “These moves do nothing but politicize the COVID-19 origin-tracing process. These politicians have also attempted to pressure the WHO into conducting a so-called ‘phase-2 investigation into China’.”

“In the name of conducting origin tracing, it should be based on science, with the US instead attempting to plant evidence to incriminate China. Whatever the US side says or does on origin tracing has turned into nothing but a farce and a terrible scandal for the international community.”

In closing, Ambassador Chen Xiaodong noted, “Like all countries in the world, China is a victim of COVID-19 and we all hope to identify the source of this virus as soon as possible and stop its spread as early as possible.

It is important for the international community to join hands to fight against not only COVID-19, but also the political viruses.

“We need to jointly oppose the self-serving actions of the US through its political manipulation, presumption of guilt and blame-shifting.”

