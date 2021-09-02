Foreign political leaders oppose politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing (1)

Xinhua) 08:58, September 02, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Foreign political leaders and parties have firmly opposed politicizing the origins tracing of COVID-19, believing that a recent report on the issue by the U.S. intelligence community has absolutely no scientific basis or credibility.

In their messages to the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, they said that the U.S. report has ignored science and facts, persisted in political manipulation, continued smearing China, and severely interfered with and undermined the solidarity of the international community in combatting the pandemic and the global cooperation in origins tracing.

They appreciated China's active participation in global tracing into the origins of COVID-19 with an open and transparent attitude, expressing belief that such studies should be led by global scientists and medical experts. They also called on the international community to strengthen unity and cooperation and jointly build a global community of health for all.

Suos Yara, vice-chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Cambodian People's Party, said that certain country has made a big fuss about the origins tracing, concocted reports without any credibility, and attempted to shift the blame for its own anti-epidemic failure to China, so as to serve its domestic and geopolitical purposes.

Such selfish, wrong and irresponsible moves seriously harm international cooperation and humanitarianism, he said, adding that the world needs to make correct judgments based on scientific and rigorous researches by medical experts, instead of falsifying facts and data pieced together by some self-serving hypocritical politicians and "intelligence experts."

Viruses know no borders or races, and can only be defeated when the international community ramp up concerted efforts, said Chairman of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukchhe.

Expressing strong opposition to politicizing and labelling origins tracing, he said he especially opposes U.S. intelligence community's fabrication of the false report that interferes with the research process of the COVID-19 origins tracing and international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat should fully adopt the relevant recommendations in the report of the China-WHO joint mission released in March, and provide necessary experience and reference for guarding against the next possible pandemic, he said.

Kawa Mahmoud, secretary of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party/Iraq, noted that the United States has presupposed its position to create the so-called "lab leak theory."

The U.S. side insisted on releasing the so-called report without evidence, with the intention of shifting responsibility for its ineffective response to the pandemic, and achieving the political purpose of discrediting other countries, which, Mahmoud said, was firmly opposed by them.

Origins tracing is a scientific issue, which should be studied by scientists and health experts around the world, Mahmoud said, adding that they firmly oppose politicizing this issue.

Bruno Rodriguez, member of the politburo of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban foreign minister, said that Cuba calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity, and opposes attempts to politicize, differentiate and stigmatize the COVID-19 origins tracing issue.

Cuba appreciates China's responsible, open and transparent efforts and contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)