China steps up disinfection at public places
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A circular on further strengthening disinfection to curb COVID-19 has been released by China's State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
The document called on local authorities to formulate their own disinfection measures in light of local epidemic situations.
It called for stepping up nosocomial infection control and strict disinfection at medical institutions and places for centralized isolation.
The document also stressed strengthening daily disinfection measures on public transport vehicles, as well as in supermarkets, malls, hotels and other crowded places with large mobility.
Quarantine and disinfection of imported goods were also highlighted in the document, which asked for special attention for the inspection of imported cold-chain food and disinfection of their outer packaging.
