Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, September 03, 2021

A medical worker inoculates an old woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Thursday saw 28 new imported cases, nine of which were reported in Yunnan, eight in Shanghai, five in Guangdong, two in Henan and one each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission added.

A total of 8,395 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 7,775 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 620 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,954 by Thursday, including 935 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,383 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 433 asymptomatic cases, of whom 378 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,006 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,799 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,692 had been discharged in Taiwan.

