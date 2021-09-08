Hong Kong police arrest 4 members of anti-China group

Xinhua) 15:42, September 08, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four people on suspicion of breaching the national security law in Hong Kong.

Three men and one woman, aged from 36 to 57, remain in custody after being arrested in operations of the police's national security department. The police said they did not comply with the implementation rules for Article 43 of the national security law in Hong Kong to provide information.

The police operations are still ongoing and more people could be arrested.

Local media reported that the people under arrest were from a notorious anti-China group named the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China -- its vice-chair Chow Hang-tung and committee members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai.

