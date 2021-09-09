National security office of central gov't supports Hong Kong police in arresting members of anti-China group

Xinhua) 08:14, September 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Wednesday that it firmly supports the Hong Kong police in arresting members of an anti-China group in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police's national security department arrested Wednesday Chow Hang-tung and several other members of the notorious Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, in accordance with Schedule 5 of the implementation rules for Article 43 of the national security law in Hong Kong as they disobeyed related requirements to provide information.

Anyone violating the national security law in Hong Kong and Hong Kong laws will be punished according to the law, the spokesperson of the office said in a statement.

The office firmly supports the police in assuming its responsibility, preventing, stopping and punishing acts and activities endangering national security effectively, and genuinely safeguarding national security.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)